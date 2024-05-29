Lamar Jackson shares what he took away from Ravens AFC Championship loss to Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens lost in the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs last season, ending their year prematurely. There were plenty of reasons that people believed in Baltimore to go all the way, but they couldn’t fully get there due to multiple reasons.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t play his best in the contest, and was one of the players the team needed more from in the loss. He opened up on what he took away from the defeat, saying that the team needed to put more points on the board with the drives they were getting throughout the contest.

“What I took away from it? Put points on the board. I believe we were driving the ball down the field – not how we wanted to – but we drove the ball down the field. We just have to put points on the board. We had two costly turnovers in the red zone – the game would’ve been different. That’s 21-to-17 right there, but it is what it is.”

There have been multiple times where Jackson has cited missed opportunities as one of the reasons why the Ravens lost to the Chiefs that day, including during the game itself. Baltimore will hope to right their wrongs this upcoming season, with a Super Bowl win the end goal for the team.

