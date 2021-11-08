Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ran 21 times for 120 yards in Sunday’s overtime win over the Vikings and crossing the 100-yard mark gave him a record for NFL quarterbacks.

It was the 12th time — regular season or postseason — that Jackson has run for at least 100 yards in a game. That broke a tie with Michael Vick for the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback in NFL history.

“Of course, I respect [Vick’s] game. That’s cool,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I don’t know what to say. That’s pretty cool, though.”

The Ravens posted 247 yards on the ground overall and Jackson said they did what they “had to do what we had to do to get the victory” after falling behind by 14 points on two different occasions.

Lamar Jackson sets record for QBs with 12th 100-yard rushing game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk