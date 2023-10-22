Lamar Jackson scores on fourth down run

When the Ravens' opening drive today reached fourth-and-1 at the Lions' 7-yard line, Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker started to walk onto the field. But coach John Harbaugh called Tucker back and kept the offense on the field.

Smart move.

Jackson ran not just for the first down but for a seven-yard touchdown, and Tucker's extra point gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead.

Heading into today, the Ravens were dead last in the NFL with just one successful fourth down conversion this season. But Harbaugh knew that against a good opponent like the Lions, he can't give away opportunities to score seven instead of three. And now the Lions have to answer.