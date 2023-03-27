Lamar Jackson says he requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2

Lamar Jackson says he wants out of Baltimore. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson has spoken.

The embattled Baltimore Ravens quarterback tweeted Monday morning he requested a trade on March 2 in the second of a series of posts posited as "a letter to my fans." He added that the Ravens haven't "been interested in meeting my value."

in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

If Jackson is to be believed, it means he requested a trade five days before the Ravens placed the non-exclusive on Jackson. His contract situation has been one of the biggest unanswered questions of the offseason and the non-exclusive tag allowed him to speak with and negotiate with other teams. The Ravens could still match any offer sheet Jackson signs, or trade Jackson to the team that signed Jackson for two first-round picks.

Jackson doesn't have an agent and the NFL warned teams about negotiating with a person named Ken Francis, who is not an NFLPA-certified but allegedly attempted to speak with teams about Jackson's contract. Jackson denied this report, though.

Almost as soon as Jackson tweeted, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was scheduled to speak soon at the annual NFL owner's meeting in Phoenix. Harbaugh, bombarded with questions about Jackson and the tweet, told reporters he still expected Jackson to be the Ravens' quarterback in 2023.

"I haven't seen the tweet. It's an ongoing process," Harbaugh said. "I'm following it very closely ... I'm thinking about Lamar all the time. Thinking about him as our quarterback. We're building our offense around that idea."

Coach Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/5db148TdeA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 27, 2023

Former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson, who played two years with Jackson in Baltimore, tweeted Monday that "at this point it’s best Lamar and Ravens go their separate ways."