Lamar Jackson says he discussed contract with Ravens, expects to remain in Baltimore

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is heading into the fifth and final season of his rookie contract, and when he skipped voluntary Organized Team Activities, questions were raised about whether he and the team were not on the same page.

Jackson says everything is fine.

After attending mandatory minicamp today, Jackson told reporters that he had contract talks with the Ravens this week, and that he expects to play his entire career in Baltimore.

Jackson sounded like he was talking about a fairly casual discussion with the Ravens about both sides generally agreeing that they want to remain together, rather than a formal negotiation in which specific proposals were passed back and forth. So it may still be a while before a contract gets done.

Jackson is due a base salary of $23 million this year. If he doesn’t sign a contract extension with the Ravens by March, the team will almost certainly use the franchise tag rather than let him test unrestricted free agency, so it’s unlikely that he’s going to leave Baltimore any time soon even if he doesn’t reach a deal on a new contract.

