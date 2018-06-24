Lamar Jackson says Chargers scout told him about interest in him as a receiver

Remember when Lamar Jackson said no team asked him to work out at the receiver position during the Scouting Combine? Apparently, he doesn’t.

“It was a Chargers scout who told me about it,” Jackson recently told a Ravens podcast. “He was the first one to come to me about it. I’m like, ‘What?’ He caught me off guard with it. I even made a face at first like, ‘What?’ I thought he was trying to be funny but he kept going with it. So it just became blown out of proportion.

“So that was the first time I heard it, I was like, ‘What?’ Like he was like, ‘Oh, Lamar are you gonna go out for wide receiver routes?’ I was like . . . ‘No . . . I don’t recall saying that, I don’t remember telling you guys I’d go out for receiver routes.’ I’m like, ‘No, quarterback only.’ So that made me not run the 40 and participate in all the other stuff.”

Jackson also said that the request that he work out at receiver made him more motivated to thrive as a quarterback.

And, of course, the Ravens may be deploying Jackson as a receiver (or as a running back) in 2018, as the try to get Jackson on the field with starting quarterback Joe Flacco.