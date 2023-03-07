Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley get franchise tagged. Tom Brady gets a kitten

The Baltimore Ravens used their franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Lamar Jackson received the franchise tag.

Daniel Jones did not, but teammate Saquon Barkley did.

Aaron Rodgers is said to be talking to a new team.

And Tom Brady tweeted about his new kitten.

Tuesday was a busy day in the NFL, partially because teams had until 1 p.m. PST to use their franchise tags.

The Baltimore Ravens used theirs on Jackson after the two sides were unable to come to a long-term agreement for the quarterback, the team announced shortly before the deadline.

"There have been many instances across the league and in Baltimore when a player has been designated with the franchise tag and signed a long-term deal that same year," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens. Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come."

Statement from GM Eric DeCosta: pic.twitter.com/LOnW8XpPL5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 7, 2023

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the Ravens used the non-exclusive tag on Jackson, which means he is allowed to negotiate a contract with other teams. If Jackson signs an offer sheet from another team, the Ravens can either match the offer to keep him or let him go and receive two first-round draft picks in return.

Jackson will make $32.416 million this year if he plays under the non-exclusive tag, as opposed to the projected $45 million he would have received from the Ravens had they used the exclusive tag.

As the NFL most valuable player in 2019 and a two-time Pro Bowl choice, Jackson is likely to draw interest from any number of the teams in need of a franchise quarterback — if the hefty price tag, which includes the two first-round picks, doesn't scare them off.

The New York Jets might be a possible destination for Jackson, although multiple media outlets are reporting that Rodgers would be meeting with Jets officials Tuesday in Los Angeles. The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback is not a free agent but has been the topic of trade/retirement talk this offseason, so who knows what is going on there.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants announced they put a non-exclusive tag on Barkley. If the two-time Pro Bowl running back plays under it in 2023, Barkley will make $10.091 million. Multiple media outlets are reporting the Giants also agreed to a four-year contract extension with Jones after a breakout year for the quarterback.

NFL teams had until 1 p.m. PST on Tuesday to use the franchise tag.

Brady had nothing to do with any of that. In an apparent response to persistent rumors that he might come out of retirement a second time, the seven-time Super Bowl champion tweeted Tuesday morning, "Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter."

