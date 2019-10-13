Lamar Jackson runs wild, Ravens remain in first place in AFC North

The Ravens remain the leaders of the AFC North.

After a methodical win today in Cincinnati, Baltimore is 4-2 and the clear favorite to win the division, with the season more than one-third finished.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a career-high 153 rushing yards and a touchdown, and passed for 236 yards. He played turnover-free football and did everything the Ravens needed from him.

The Bengals’ offense was ugly. Andy Dalton had an interception and couldn’t find much open downfield, and Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard were both terrible running the ball. First-year Bengals coach Zac Taylor has a lot of work to do.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, however, has to feel awfully good about his chances of getting to the playoffs for the eighth time as the Ravens’ head coach. Baltimore looks like the best team in its division.