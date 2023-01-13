173

Lamar Jackson ruled out of Ravens' playoff game vs. Bengals

It's official. Lamar Jackson is out.

The Baltimore Ravens ruled Jackson out of Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday with his lingering knee injury. The news arrives a day after Jackson alluded to his anticipated absence for the wild card game on Twitter, writing that his knee "remains unstable."

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was upgraded to a full participant in practice on Friday with a shoulder injury. He's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game. He was previously limited and missed Sunday's season finale against the Bengals.

Jackson hasn't played since injuring his left knee on Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos. He was initially expected to return prior to the end of the regular season but instead missed Baltimore's last five games and will now sit for Sunday's wild card game. The Ravens went 2-3 down the stretch with Huntley and third-stringer Anthony Brown playing quarterback.

Jackson's extended absence arrives amid a contract impasse with the Ravens. The two sides weren't able to reach a long-term agreement prior to the season, and the former league MVP will enter the offseason without a contract. The Ravens have the option to apply the franchise tag to Jackson to maintain control of his services for next season in the event that they still don't reach an agreement.

FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice during the portion open to reporters Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. The Baltimore star hasn&#39;t practiced since injuring his knee in a Dec. 4 win over Denver, and there was no sign of him Wednesday as the Ravens prepared for Sunday night&#39;s playoff opener at Cincinnati. Jackson missed the final five games of the regular season. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Lamar Jackson won't play on Sunday. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

