Lamar Jackson returns to Under Armour Performance Center for Ravens 8th OTA practice

After a week of questions about his commitment to the Ravens and Derrick Henry, MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the Under Armour Performance Center to participate in the Ravens’ eighth OTA practice of the summer.

Jackson is coming off the best season of his career, with highs in passing yards and completion percentage. He led the Ravens to the NFL’s best record during the regular season and within a game of the Super Bowl while being named league MVP for the second time in six years.

He also enjoyed his spring and early summer. Jackson played in a solid league when he traveled to Germany for an autograph session in Munich. While in town, he took the pitch at FC Bayern’s facilities and scored a goal. He attended NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600. According to a post on his Instagram, he also spent time in Los Angeles last week after attending the Preakness.

