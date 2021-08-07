Lamar Jackson returns to Ravens camp after 10-day COVID-19 absence

Lamar Jackson finally returned to the practice field at Baltimore Ravens training camp on Saturday morning.

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, missed the previous 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving the Ravens to roll out backups Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley at quarterback for the majority of camp thus far. Jackson was activated from the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Jackson was required to miss 10 days under NFL policy for players who test positive and are unvaccinated. Jackson reported back to the team facility for testing on Friday and missed eight practices in all.

It marked the second time Jackson tested positive for COVID-19. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jackson had symptoms, but looked better than he expected during Saturday’s full-contact session.

“He looked really good. He looked even better than I expected him to,” Harbaugh said. “Coming off 10 days away, he hadn’t started yet. COVID is tough, and he had symptoms. He had a lot of symptoms, so it speaks to how well he took care of himself during that time. He came out and practiced well.”

pic.twitter.com/idY6jdjWts — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 7, 2021

Harbaugh told reporters last month that around 90% of the team was vaccinated, but Jackson, who tested positive July 27, was not among that group. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told WBAL Radio in Baltimore last week that he believes Jackson should get vaccinated.

"With the rules the NFL put down, I can't imagine a team wanting to forfeit a game or lose a chance at the playoffs and none of the players getting paid because someone won't get a vaccine,” Hogan said.

In addition to Jackson, running back Gus Edwards was also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. While Jackson had to wait a day to get back on the field, Edwards was able to participate with the team on Friday.

The Ravens’ first preseason game is next Saturday at home against the New Orleans Saints.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson works out during the team's NFL football training, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

