Lamar Jackson returns to Ravens OTAs

It's too late to earn his $750,000 workout bonus. It's not too late to get better prepared for the 2024 season.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has returned to OTAs on Tuesday.

Jackson, a two-time league MVP, signed a five-year, $260 million contract last year. The deal has $750,000 workout bonuses in 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027.

It's unclear why he'd been absent. The workouts are absolutely voluntary. Most NFL starting quarterbacks volunteer to attend, unless they have a good reason not to be present.

Whatever Jackson's reason, the $750,000 workout bonus for 2024 can't be earned. It's not a fine. It's a failure to satisfy the express condition for payment.