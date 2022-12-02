Lamar Jackson returns to full practice after leaving early Wednesday

After not finishing Wednesday’s practice, leaving with a quadriceps injury, Lamar Jackson returned to a full practice Thursday.

The Ravens have had Jackson on their practice report three consecutive weeks now. He went on the practice report two weeks ago with an illness that kept him out a day, and last week he was sidelined for one day with a hip injury.

Jackson has missed only four games in five seasons because of injury, sitting out the end of last season after hurting an ankle.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (ankle) also returned to a full practice Thursday.

The Ravens added offensive guard Ben Cleveland (illness), receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) and outside linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (quad) to the report Thursday.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (illness) to limited participation after both missed Wednesday’s session.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same: Tight end Nick Boyle (illness), offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (illness) and cornerback Marcus Peters (rest) remained out; and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) were limited again.

