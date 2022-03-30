Lamar Jackson responds to 'false narrative' of possible Baltimore departure: 'I love my Ravens'

Lamar Jackson is shutting down any speculation that he wants out of Baltimore.

The 25-year-old quarterback reaffirmed his commitment to the Baltimore Ravens on Twitter amid a lack of progress in contract negotiations.n

"I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving," he wrote Wednesday. "Stop tryna read my mind."

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, is heading into the fifth year of his rookie contract that will pay him $23.02 million this season. He has been eligible for a contract extension since last spring, but he and the team have yet to strike an agreement.

But there's no impending split, according to Jackson, who is representing himself in the contract negotiations.

'IT'S STILL THERE': Lamar Jackson on historical bias against Black quarterbacks

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said the organization is ready to reach an extension deal with Jackson, but there's no clear timetable on when that would happen.

"When Lamar's ready…we'll pay him when he's ready," Bisciotti told reporters at the NFL owners meetings on Tuesday. "All I know is that his teammates love him. The front office loves him. So it's like, you just keep doing you, Lamar, and we'll make it work."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh also addressed the speculation.

"I'm confident it's going to happen. I know he's going to be our quarterback," said Harbaugh, who signed a three-year contract extension earlier this week.

Bisciotti added that Jackson's main focus is winning a championship.

"The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl that I think deep down he doesn't think he's worthy," Bisciotti said Tuesday. "I think he wants that to say, 'Now I deserve to be on top.' I don't think he is turned on by money that much and he knows it's coming one way or the other."

Earlier this month, Jackson appeared on LeBron James' show "The Shop" and talked about his ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl.

"That's just what I've been thinking about since I was a little kid. Being a billionaire and being a champion," Jackson said.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jackson, selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 37-12 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 9,967 yards with 84 touchdowns and 31 interceptions over his four-year career.

Jackson was limited to 12 games this season because of an illness and an ankle injury. He completed 246 of 382 passes for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was also sacked a career-high 38 times.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lamar Jackson shuts down 'false narrative' of leaving Baltimore Ravens