It’s looking more like Lamar Jackson won’t be returning to play in Week 16.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Jackson was not on the field for Wednesday’s practice, Baltimore’s second of the week.

Jackson has not practiced since suffering his knee injury during the victory over the Broncos on Dec. 4.

With Jackson still not on the field, Tyler Huntley appears in line to start his third game in a row. He’s completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 413 yards with two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 87 yards and a TD in four appearances this year.

The Ravens’ full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.

Lamar Jackson remains out of practice on Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk