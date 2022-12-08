Lamar Jackson remains out of practice

Ravens coach John Harbaugh called Lamar Jackson week to week with a knee injury, but his return isn’t expected until next week at the earliest. Jackson remained out of practice Thursday.

Harbaugh has declined to go into detail about Jackson’s injury, but the quarterback reportedly has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament.

Jackson has thrown for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He’s also the Ravens’ leading rusher with 764 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

Tyler Huntley is slated to start while Jackson is out. In two appearances this season, he has thrown for 187 yards with an interception. He’s also rushed 10 times for 41 yards, including the game-winning touchdown in Sunday’s victory over Denver.

Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (toe) returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who logged a full practice Wednesday, had a limited practice Thursday.

Offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) sat out a second consecutive practice. He has missed only one start since 2014.

Center Trystan Colon (personal) and cornerbacks Marcus Peters (rest) and Daryl Worley (hamstring) also did not practice.

Linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) remained limited.

