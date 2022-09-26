Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is continuing to show that he’s a unique player in NFL history.

Jackson had 218 passing yards and 107 rushing yards in the Ravens’ 37-26 win over the Patriots today. Those numbers are highly unusual for any other quarterback in NFL history, but par for the course for Jackson.

Today was Jackson’s 14th career double-triple, which is when a player records triple-digit yardage in two different statistical categories. Jackson has now done that in two consecutive games and done it 11 times in the regular season and twice in the postseason. No one in NFL history has come close to Jackson’s record on double-triples.

Michael Vick has the second-most double-triples in NFL history, with eight. And Vick played in 149 games in his career to record those eight double-triples. Jackson’s 14th double-triple came in his 64th career game.

Other than Jackson and Vick, no one in NFL history has more than four double-triples.

Through three Sundays of this NFL season, Jackson is a leading candidate for league MVP. He’s doing things no other quarterback can do.

Lamar Jackson records 14th career double-triple with 218 passing yards, 107 rushing yards originally appeared on Pro Football Talk