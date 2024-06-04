Lamar Jackson receives high praise from Texans QB C.J. Stroud

As reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions and winners of three of the last five, the Kansas City Chiefs are the current rulers of the NFL. Their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is the face of the league.

There is a growing narrative that the primary challenger to the Chiefs Kingdom is the Ravens and that reigning MVP Lamar Jackson has the most excellent chance of usurping Mahomes.

The list of last season’s top five quarterbacks, composed of Houston Texans QB1 C.J. Stroud, seems to conform to this belief.

WOW: OROY CJ Stroud lists his top 5 QBs from last year. pic.twitter.com/bJtcvOjJfO — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 1, 2024

The X posting above is a screenshot from Stroud’s Instagram story. As you can see, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year rated Mahomes #1 and Lamar #2.

They are the only two signal callers that the Ohio State product rated above himself, and you have to love the 22-year-old’s confidence on display in this IG post.

He has every right to be self-assured, as he led the Texans to an AFC South division title and a playoff win during his rookie season. Josh Allen of Buffalo and Dak Prescott of Dallas round out Stroud’s top five.

Jackson and the Ravens made a significant impression on Stroud when he and his Texans team lost 34-10 in the AFC Divisional round at M&T Bank Stadium.

