Lamar Jackson: Receivers will be better this week and so will I

Dropped passes were among the self-inflicted wounds that contributed to the Ravens' loss to the Steelers last Sunday, but neither head coach John Harbaugh nor quarterback Lamar Jackson are concerned about them being an issue against the Titans in London this weekend.

Harbaugh said "our guys are going to catch those balls 99 out of 100 times" and Jackson said that he didn't feel a need to make it a point of emphasis this week because he knows the receivers are already focused on cleaning up those errors.

"It's self-explanatory, I don't need to say anything," Jackson said, via the team's website. "Those guys feel how I feel. They want to make a play. We haven't had that before, that was the first time it happened. I believe guys are locked down right now and they're going to be better. So will I. I believe it's just fundamentals. Guys just want to make something happen. The first thing is to catch the ball."

The team had a 45-minute meeting prior to Wednesday's on-field work that Harbaugh said was meant to stress that the team needs to focus on "every little detail" in order to do everything "we're capable of doing" this season. The first chance to see the results of that effort will come this weekend.