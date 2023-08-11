Lamar Jackson reacts to Malik Cunningham’s electric performance

Lamar Jackson loved what he saw from his former Louisville teammate, New England Patriots quarterback Malik Cunningham, in Thursday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans.

On a night when the Patriots couldn’t get anything going offensively, Cunningham stepped on the field and sparked the unit to its only touchdown in the game. His ability to scramble for yards and make plays on the move gave the offense an element it clearly lacked with Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley under center.

Jackson, who is also known for his electric playmaking abilities with the Baltimore Ravens, was giddy seeing his former teammate stepping up and making plays on the big stage.

Cunningham was initially believed to be a long-shot roster hopeful, but after Thursday’s performance, there’s a real chance he could stick around as the No. 3 quarterback on the Patriots’ roster.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire