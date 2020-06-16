As disappointed as the Ravens were about their AFC Divisional Round loss to the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Lamar Jackson says it's shaped their focus for the 2020 season.

"We're taking it one game at a time, not peeking ahead," Jackson said on Complex's Load Management podcast. "That's what happened in the playoffs, and we end up losing to the team people had us favored over."

The Ravens finished off the regular season as the hottest team in football, riding a 12-game winning streak and 14-2 overall record as the top seed in the AFC. Jackson, the eventual unanimous MVP, was the face of the NFL's top scoring offense as he became the first quarterback in league history to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in the same season.

RELATED: IF LAMAR JACKSON TOOK BASKETBALL SERIOUSLY, HE SAYS HE WOULD'VE BEEN RUSSELL WESTBROOK

However, Baltimore came out flat after sitting out the Wild Card round with a bye. The Titans jumped out to a 14-0 lead and held strong, ending the Ravens' season with a disappointing 28-14 loss. It was an early exit for a team that had as big of Super Bowl aspirations as any team in the playoffs, giving the Ravens plenty to think about this offseason.

"It's any given Sunday," Jackson said. "You can't underestimate no team, no opponent, and that's what we did. So I'm looking forward to this 2020 season.

"Don't underestimate your opponents. They caught us surprise. That's all it was."

Stay connected to the Ravens with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Lamar Jackson: Ravens were peeking ahead of Titans before surprising playoff loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington