Lamar Jackson, Ravens show they are the class of the NFL in blowout win over Dolphins

JASON FITZ: The Baltimore Ravens are clearly the class, not of the AFC but of the entire NFL. And Lamar Jackson is clearly the MVP. We learned all of this in a definitive statement win for Baltimore at home against the Miami Dolphins-- not just a win, a blowout, a slaughter.

For two teams that came into this game with so much on the line and playoff positioning, and Miami needing to somehow put to bed the conversation that they aren't great against good teams, none of that happened in the course of this game. Baltimore dominated from the outset.

And if you were looking for a reminder of how good this offense is, Lamar Jackson gave it to you. 18 of 21 passing, five touchdowns in the air in this game. We know Lamar can beat you with his legs. He does that all the time. But we've also learned this year that this Ravens offense has found a way to be explosive.

They get chunk plays, and Zay Flowers, a big part of why. If you look at Baltimore's offense, there was plenty of opportunity throughout the course of this season to doubt. Would they have the wide receiver weapons they needed? Would the Mark Andrews injury have long-term ramifications?

We have answers to all of that now because for back-to-back weeks, Baltimore has beaten the best of the best. If we want to believe that the 49ers are the class of the NFC, Baltimore took care of them last week. If you want to believe that the Dolphins belong in the conversation as the number two seed in the AFC, we were reminded what a gap there is from the best to the rest in that conference.

Now, it was a day of massive consequence for the Dolphins, not just in the outcome of this game but also with injuries. Xavien Howard leaves the game with an injury, and Bradley Chubb carted off the field near the end of a blowout loss, which will lead to every social media GM asking why such a key player was in in a blowout loss.

But what we know is that moving forward, the Dolphins will have to figure out a way to get their defense healthy or get them right without superstar players. Easier said than done.

In the meantime, we now know that the path to the Super Bowl in the AFC will go through the Charm City. And we know if anybody has the plan to beat this Ravens team, it's going to take great play on both sides of the ball. This Ravens defense was able to handle everything the Dolphins offense gave them. They did not seem intimidated by it in any stretch of the imagination.

And on the flip side, you just can't stop Lamar the way he's playing right now. With only two weeks left in the season, we got clear answers to who the best player is in the league and who the best team is in the league. And that all came by way of a blowout win. Congratulations to the Ravens.