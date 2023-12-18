Lamar Jackson, Ravens roll past Jaguars to clinch playoff berth on Sunday Night Football

The Ravens beat the Jaguars 23-7 on Sunday night in Jacksonville

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the AFC. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson pulled off yet another win on Sunday night, and bolstered his MVP case in the process.

Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to a 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in their “Sunday Night Football” matchup at EverBank Stadium. The win pushed the Ravens to 11-3 on the season and officially earned them a spot in the playoffs.

The Ravens got the jump early, thanks to a Justin Tucker field goal in the first quarter and then a 16-yard touchdown grab from Isaiah Likely in the second.

The Jaguars should have scored right before halftime, but Lawrence completely mismanaged the clock. After throwing a deep pass to Zay Jones that got them to the 5-yard line, Lawrence didn’t spike the ball. He instead threw it to Parker Washington in the flat, who was brought down inbounds. That caused the clock to run out, marking a major mistake for the Jaguars and giving the Ravens an 10-0 lead at the break.

The Jaguars finally got on the board in the second half after Jamal Agnew broke free untouched for a 65-yard touchdown. That play marked both the longest touchdown pass of Lawrence’s career, and the Jaguars’ longest play from scrimmage so far this season.

Jamal Agnew goes UNTOUCHED on his way to a 65-yard TD 🔥



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/cmKJRJ37zu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 18, 2023

The Ravens, however, responded to start the fourth quarter.

Jackson, after somehow escaping the sack, found Likely down in the red zone in what may have been his most ridiculous play of the night — and there were plenty of them to choose from. That set up a short Gus Edwards touchdown run, which put Baltimore up by 10 once again.

Lamar escapes and connects with Isaiah Likely for this WILD catch 😳



(via @NFL)



pic.twitter.com/sR3E2Pmqjy — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 18, 2023

From there, Tucker hit a pair of field goals and the Ravens came up with one last red zone stand to seal the 16-point win.

Jackson went 14-of-24 for 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Ravens. He had 97 yards on 12 carries on the ground, too, to lead the team there. Likely finished with 70 receiving yards on five catches.

Lawrence went 25-of-43 for 264 yards with a touchdown in the loss for Jacksonville. He was their leading rusher with 41 yards on four carries, too. Agnew had 70 receiving yards on two catches. The Jaguars, now 8-6, will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week. The Colts and Texans are also sitting at 8-6, which should make for a great finish in the AFC South.

