Lamar Jackson sets record with his arm too, breaking passing TD mark held by Peyton Manning

For all of the (deserved) attention that Lamar Jackson’s unprecedented running ability gets, the fact that his stats show a developing passing prodigy has flown under the radar.

Yes, Jackson officially broke Michael Vick’s record for single-season rushing yards for a quarterback on Thursday against the New York Jets, but his production through the air also made history.

Reaching an NFL-leading 30 touchdown passes on the season in the first half, Jackson has officially set the record for the most touchdown passes in NFL history for a player 22 or younger.

Another record for Lamar Jackson -- this one for his arm.



Jackson set the single season record for the most TD passes by a QB age 22-or-younger, per @ESPNStatsInfo.



He surpassed Peyton Manning (1998) and Jameis Winston (2016), both of whom had 28. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 13, 2019

Jackson reached that mark with passes to wide receiver Miles Boykin and tight end Mark Andrews in the first half. He added two more in the second half to wide receivers Marquise Brown and Seth Roberts.

Those four touchdowns gave him another stat that leads the league.

.@Lj_era8 has now thrown at least 3 TDs in an NFL-best seven games this season.



MOST GAMES WITH 3+ TD PASSES / 2019



Lamar Jackson - 7

Patrick Mahomes - 5

Dak Prescott - 5

Matthew Stafford - 5

Deshaun Watson - 5 — Patrick Gleason (@PMGleason) December 13, 2019

Jackson’s passing stats impressive for his age

The unfair critiques and calls for position changes Jackson faced as a draft prospect have turned into a mark of shame this season thanks to his production this year, and this record reveals another reason why dismissing his arm was incredibly ill-advised.

Jackson was one of the youngest quarterback in his draft class at 21 years old, and his decent-but-not-great passing stats from his rookie year were more than impressive given his age and situation. He was a 21-year-old playing on an offense the had been featuring Joe Flacco for him and had to completely change its identity during the season. This was noted by some before the season.

So of course Jackson was poised to make a big improvement in his sophomore season, just like plenty of young quarterbacks. After posting one of the worst passing efforts of his career against the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoffs last year, he committed to improving as a passer all offseason while the Ravens continued to build their offense around him.

Jackson announced his ascent as a passer with a Week 1 evisceration of the Miami Dolphins, posting five touchdowns while barely using his trademark rushing abilities. That production has continued throughout the season, and now it has made history among young quarterbacks.

Lamar Jackson has looked like a different passer this season. That wasn't entirely unexpected. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

