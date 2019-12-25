Merry Christmas: Lamar Jackson hands out Rolex watches to offensive linemen

Lamar Jackson has some extra time on his hands this week now that he’s scheduled to sit out the Baltimore Ravens’ final regular season game, so he went ahead and did a little shopping.

Prior to the Ravens’ practice on Tuesday, Jackson played Santa Claus and gave his offensive line a gift to remember: Rolex watches.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley seemed pretty pleased with his present.

As did left guard Bradley Bozeman, who can now say he has a real Rolex after reportedly wearing a fake one.

Lamar Jackson greeted his O-Linemen in locker room by handing out boxes of Rolex watches.



"We’re really grateful for that guy," guard Bradley Bozeman said. "I had a Bolex, the fake Rolex, that costs you about $30. This is by far the nicest watch I have — by leaps and bounds." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 24, 2019

It’s definitely a well-earned gift for the Ravens offensive line, which has played a major role in establishing the team’s offense as the most terrifying unit in the NFL.

While Jackson has dominated headlines throughout the offseason, his line has been good enough to send Stanley and veteran right guard Marshal Yanda to the Pro Bowl as starters, with right tackle Orlando Brown as a first alternate. Pro Football Focus identifies Stanley as a particular standout, having allowed a total of zero sacks (plus six total pressures) in 865 offensive snaps. Football Outsiders ranks the whole unit as the third best in the league.

If the NFL playoffs go the way the Ravens are hoping — and many in the NFL are expecting — plenty more hardware could be on the way.

Lamar has plenty of reasons to be thankful for left tackle Ronnie Stanley. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

