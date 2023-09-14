Lamar Jackson on Ravens injuries: No excuses, we have guys who will step up

The Ravens head into Week Two with a long list of injuries to key players.

Running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the year with a torn Achilles and safety Marcus Williams will miss extended time with a pectoral injury. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Tyler Linderbaum, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey all missed practice Wednesday while tight end Mark Andrews was limited after missing the opener with a quad injury.

It's not an ideal situation as they head to Cincinnati for Sunday's game, but it's also not something quarterback Lamar Jackson will let the team use an excuse for falling short.

"It's no excuses," Jackson said, via the team's website. "We all have guys in the NFL that are getting paid to bust their behinds, so it is what it is. It's tough just because they're key players, but we have guys that are going to step up and lead us out there on that field and do what they're supposed to do."

The Ravens lost in both of their trips to Cincinnati last season, but Jackson wasn't around for either game and the Ravens will be hoping that his presence makes up for this year's missing pieces.