Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just keeps racking up the accolades.

The MVP frontrunner received 704,699 total Pro Bowl fan votes, the most of any player in the NFL. The next closest was Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who took home 539,768 votes.

.@Lj_era8 was the leading vote getter in ALL fan votes for the #ProBowl❗️



The rosters will be announced Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on @nflnetwork❗️ pic.twitter.com/71dtLGuj5b



— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 16, 2019

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook, and Carolina RB Christian McCaffrey rounded out the top five for fan votes.

Jackson wasn't the only Ravens player to earn a plethora of Pro Bowl fan votes. Six of his teammates -- FB Patrick Ricard, G Marshal Yanda, TE Mark Andrews, OT Orlando Brown, CB Marcus Peters and K Justin Tucker -- led their respective position in Pro Bowl votes as well.

Full Pro Bowl rosters will be unveiled Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.

While the 12-2 Ravens have earned more Pro Bowl votes than any other club, Baltimore hopes that they have zero representatives playing in the actual Pro Bowl game.

That's because the Pro Bowl is played a week before the Super Bowl, a game the Ravens fully expect to be playing in.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens earn the most Pro Bowl fan votes originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington