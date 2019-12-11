Lamar Jackson is questionable for Thursday night

Unofficially, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’ll play despite a quadricep injury. Officially, he’s questionable for the prime-time Thursday game against the Jets.

Jackson fully participated in Wednesday’s practice, a day after he was limited. He injured the leg on a hit he took when throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst on Sunday in Buffalo.

If Jackson plays, he’ll be facing a defense coordinated by Gregg Williams, who was suspended for a full year due to his use of a bounty program in New Orleans. Ravens safety Earl Thomas expressed concern on Tuesday that officials aren’t protecting Jackson from hits to his legs.

His legs now have an even larger target on them, given that he’s injured for the first time this year — and that the opposing defense knows it.

Ravens linebacker Chris Board is out for Thursday’s game with a concussion. Tackle Ronnie Stanley is doubtful, also with a concussion. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee), safety Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle), and defensive end Jihad Ward (elbow) are questionable.