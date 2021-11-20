Lamar Jackson questionable for Sunday's game against Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lamar Jackson is questionable for the Baltimore Ravens game against the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon.

Jackson was a full participant at Ravens practice on Friday after missing the previous two days with a non-COVID-19 related illness.

The 2019 MVP has only missed two games in his career since being named Baltimore's starting quarterback in the middle of his rookie season. The Ravens chose to sit Jackson along with several other starters for their Week 17 game against the Steelers in 2019, and when Jackson was on the COVID-19 list during Baltimore's Week 12 loss to Pittsburgh in 2020.

Jackson has a 25-2 record against teams he faces for first time and is undefeated (12-0) against NFC teams in his career.

If Jackson can't play on Sunday, second-year quarterback Tyler Huntley will make his first career start. The former Utah Ute has only thrown 16 regular-season passes in his career and last played during the Ravens' Week 7 loss to the Bengals.