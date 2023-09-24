Lamar Jackson puts Ravens up 14-13

The Ravens have moved back into the lead against the Colts.

Lamar Jackson ran 10 yards for his second touchdown of the game and Justin Tucker's extra point pushed the Ravens into a 14-13 lead. The touchdown came with 13 seconds to play in the third quarter so the Colts will have to try to move back in front in the fourth quarter.

Jackson has 10 carries for 49 yards overall, but he lost a fumble that helped put the Colts up in the first half. He's also 14-of-16 for 133 yards through the air.

The Colts stretched their lead to six points with a 54-yard Matt Gay field goal on their first possession of the second half. The second one ended in a punt after Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton touched off a run of incompletions by batting a ball down at the line of scrimmage. Hamilton had three sacks in the first half, so he's been a frequent thorn in Indy's side this afternoon.