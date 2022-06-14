Lamar Jackson pronounces himself “ready for the season” after arriving at team facility

After skipping the Ravens’ voluntary offseason work, quarterback Lamar Jackson reported to the team facility on Monday for mandatory minicamp. And he says he’s ready to go.

In a brief video shot by Jackson and posted by the Ravens, Jackson said he’s enthusiastic and ready to get to work.

“What’s going on, guys? I’m back at the king’s castle. I hope you’re ready for the season because I surely is. Let’s do it. Flock Nation, baby,” Jackson said.

But questions remain about what’s going on with Jackson, who is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and has declined to negotiate a new deal with the Ravens. Does Jackson want to leave Baltimore after this season? Is he waiting for the Ravens to offer him the most lucrative contract in NFL history?

Whatever Jackson wants, after struggling through a mediocre season last year, he’ll be in much better negotiating position if he has a strong season in 2022. He and the Ravens should both hope he’s ready for a big season.

