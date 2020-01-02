Lamar Jackson practicing Thursday after dealing with an illness

The Ravens don’t have to hand in injury reports for this week’s practices because they aren’t playing a game during Wild Card weekend, but the status of their key players has remained of interest.

One player of particular interest is quarterback and leading MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. Jackson sat out Tuesday’s practice while dealing with an illness, but multiple reports from Baltimore have him back on the field Thursday.

Tight end Mark Andrews was also working on Thursday. He’s been dealing with an ankle injury.

Running back Mark Ingram is sitting out again with the calf injury he suffered in Week 16. Tight end Hayden Hurst, wide receiver Marquise Brown, defensive back Jordan Richards, guard Ben Powers and cornerback Brandon Carr are also not working.

The Ravens will practice again on Friday and then reconvene on Sunday.