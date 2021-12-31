Lamar Jackson out of practice again Friday

It looks like Tyler Huntley will be starting at quarterback for the Ravens against the Rams on Sunday.

According to multiple reporters at Ravens practice, Lamar Jackson remained out of action on Friday. Jackson returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, but word from the session was that he was limping badly and he did not get back on the field Thursday.

Huntley also missed last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals while on the COVID-19 reserve list, but he has been activated and has been working with the team during practice. Josh Johnson got the start against Cincinnati and will likely serve as Huntley’s backup this weekend.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com also reports that wide receiver Marquise Brown is missing from Friday’s practice. He was out on Thursday with an illness.

