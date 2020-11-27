What Lamar Jackson’s positive COVID-19 test means for Ravens

Though the Baltimore Ravens already have 10 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well as several staff members who have tested positive, there was still a glimmer of hope remaining. As long as the Ravens had Lamar Jackson at quarterback, anything seemed possible this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Baltimore got one of its worst-case scenarios on Thursday as Jackson tested positive for COVID-19, among four players and several staff members who tested positive.

While everyone hopes all the players, staff members, and their families stay safe and don’t suffer any ill effects, this is about as big of a blow as the Ravens could get from a football perspective. As it stands, Baltimore already had several starters on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, further stressing a roster that has already been thinned massively due to injuries.

With Jackson testing positive and third-string quarterback Trace McSorley among the group already on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Baltimore would be down to just two healthy quarterbacks. Robert Griffin III would likely start Sunday against the Steelers while undrafted free agent Tyler Huntley would be the only backup.

Though Griffin is no slouch as a quarterback — earning a Pro Bowl nod and the Offensive Rookie of the Year award — he doesn’t come close to Jackson’s talent, speed, and rushing ability. The Ravens helped Griffin revive his career after spending 2017 out of the game, but he hasn’t offered much in the way of production for Baltimore. Griffin has played in 13 games with the Ravens, starting one, completing 56.5% of his 46 passing attempts for 255 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions, while averaging just 2.8 yards-per-carry and no touchdowns on 25 rushing attempts.

The Ravens are missing both running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, as well as centers Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari after positive COVID-19 tests this week. On top of the other injuries Baltimore has suffered this season, the wide receiver corps would be the only offensive unit not yet hit by the coronavirus or season-ending injury to a starter. The defense isn’t looking much better with starters Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, and Pernell McPhee all going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

With Jackson testing positive for COVID-19, he’s held out a minimum of 10 days from the date of the initial positive test, or five days with two consecutively negative tests if he was asymptomatic, per Sporting News’ Tadd Haislop. If Jackson is showing any symptoms, he’ll be out for a minimum of 10 days and 72 hours after last experiencing symptoms. Testing positive Thursday would mean Jackson will definitely miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers but would also miss Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Baltimore sits at 6-4 entering Week 12. While this game wasn’t necessarily a must-win matchup, a loss would all but concede the AFC North to Pittsburgh this season. It would also do quite a bit of damage to the Ravens’ chances in the AFC playoff picture, turning the final five weeks into must-win games. Not having Jackson in the lineup, as well as a whole bunch of other starters, would make Baltimore’s job a lot harder. And considering the Ravens haven’t exactly been world-beaters up to this point, it’s tough seeing the team make the postseason after earning the No. 1 seed last year.