Lamar Jackson on Patrick Mahomes: “I’ve got to get where he’s at”

Patrick Mahomes was a backup for most of his rookie season, won the league MVP in his second NFL season and won the Super Bowl MVP in his third season. Lamar Jackson wants to follow the same path.

Jackson, the Ravens quarterback who started off as a backup as a rookie in 2018, then won the league MVP in 2019, said he’s eyeing Mahomes and hoping his career follows the same trajectory.

“I’ve got win to the Super Bowl, I’ve got to get where he’s at,” Jackson said on ESPN.

Jackson and the Ravens entered last year’s playoffs as the Super Bowl favorites, but they were upset in the divisional round. Jackson said he has moved beyond that.

“It’s over. I don’t dwell on losses. That was in January,” Jackson said.

But this year, Jackson is hoping for a postseason that ends with a win, and a Vince Lombardi Trophy.

