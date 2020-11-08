Patrick Mahomes surpassed a Dan Marino record on Sunday, and Lamar Jackson tied one too

Sunday was a tough day for Dan Marino.

The former Miami Dolphins quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer saw one of his records fall and another one matched in the same afternoon — thanks to Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

Patrick Mahomes fastest QB to reach 100 TDs

Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a tight 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. The 25-year-old went 30-of-45 through the air for 372 yards and threw four touchdowns in the process, including a 2-yard toss to Tyreek Hill late in the fourth quarter to extend the lead and eventually give them the win.

Now 40 regular season games into his career, Mahomes has thrown 101 touchdown passes, which officially makes him the fastest to do so in NFL history.

Marino, who played for the Dolphins from 1983-99 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005, held the previous record in 44 games.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP has 12 four-touchdown games under his belt, by far the most among any quarterback in the league over the past three seasons. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson — who is mounting an MVP-caliber season of his own — has seven over the past three years.

“I think you’re seeing the best of him right now,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via KSHB’s Hayley Lewis. “But some of it you might not see, the behind the scenes or the small subtle things, the intricacies of the offense … We have full confidence he will do what he needs to do to win a game.”

Lamar Jackson ties best QB start in 30 games

It took a perfect outing in the second half, but Jackson is now even with another of Marino’s impressive records.

Jackson, who led the Baltimore Ravens to a 24-10 win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, has now gone 25-5 as a starting quarterback — which matches Marino’s mark for the best start in 30 games by a quarterback since 1966.

The Ravens fell into a 10-7 hole at halftime on Sunday, after Jackson went just 9-of-13 for 51 yards. Their only touchdown of the half came on a 65-yard fumble return, too, meaning Jackson was shutout in the opening half for the first time of his regular season career.

The second half, however, was a completely different story.

The reigning league MVP went a perfect 10-of-10 for 170 yards through the air in the second half, and ran in a 9-yard touchdown himself late to seal the 14-point win.

“The second half, we just dialed it up,” Jackson said. “We called the plays, found guys in the right position, we just threw the ball down the field and scored a touchdown.”

Patrick Mahomes is now the fastest quarterback in league history to throw 100 touchdowns. (William Purnell/Icon SportswireGetty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: