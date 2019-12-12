Lamar Jackson on pace to break Michael Vick’s QB rushing record tonight

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is likely to break the NFL record for rushing yards in a season for a quarterback tonight against the Jets.

Jackson currently has 1,017 rushing yards this season, an average of 78 yards a game. He’s just 23 yards away from breaking Michael Vick’s record of 1,039 rushing yards, set in 2006.

Although the Jets have one of the best run defenses in the NFL, holding Jackson under 23 yards would be a tall order. He’s been held under 40 yards just once this season, and that was in Week One, when the Ravens beat the Dolphins 59-10 and didn’t need Jackson to run.

If he gains ground in the final three games at the same pace as he did in the first 13, Jackson would finish this season with 1,252 rushing yards. That feels like it would be an unbreakable record — except that Jackson himself might break it, several times in the coming years.