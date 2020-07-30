Lamar Jackson, other Ravens react to No. 1 ranking in NFL's Top 100 list

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earned the honor of being ranked as the No. 1 player in the NFL by his peers on the NFL's Top 100 list. An incredible achievement for the 2019 MVP, social media, of course, had reactions to the selection.

Jackson himself took to Twitter following the announcement to express his gratitude for the ranking, as he feels honored to be considered the top player in the league. However, Jackson noted that there is still plenty of work to be done.

I'm Honored & blessed... but you know itz still a lot of work for me to do.



So many great playerz in our league. I'm proud to stand alongside them. Much respect to all! #Truzz💜🖤 https://t.co/hqrUv2cSZf



— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 30, 2020

Jackson's teammates also shared in the excitement. Running back Mark Ingram Jr., Jackson's personal hype man throughout the 2019 season, wasn't going to miss out on another opportunity to tell the world how talented his quarterback is.

Earned dat playa!!! Truzz 🤟🏾💯 https://t.co/QETFPnU1Gt — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) July 30, 2020

One of Jackson's favorite targets and friends, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, was also ecstatic, and he used the ranking as an opportunity to once again bring Jackson's Madden NFL 21 rating into question. The QB is the cover athlete for the video game, the reigning MVP and now the top player voted on by his peers, yet he is only a 94 in the game.

To Brown, that just doesn't make any sense.

Now can @EAMaddenNFL explain how the MVP and #1 top 100 player only a 94 ??? — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) July 30, 2020

Though Baltimore was celebrating Jackson's achievement, not everyone was satisfied with the ranking. Specifically, some took issue with where fellow quarterback Patrick Mahomes fell within the Top 100, as he was voted as the fourth-best player in football. In two years as a starter, Mahomes won an MVP award and a Super Bowl and is now regarded as the prototype for a franchise quarterback.

There is an argument to be made that Mahomes deserves to be ranked higher. However, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey explained that the player's votes are all the proof that is needed to justify the placements.

Jackson is deserving of his place at the top of the NFL after his 2019 campaign, but as the quarterback said himself, the focus is now on the future. Being voted as the best player in the league by his peers will only make the expectations for the 2020 season even bigger.

