Lamar Jackson and other key starters to sit out Ravens’ finale vs. Steelers

The Ravens have already clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, and as a result they’ll play it safe in Week 17.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said today that quarterback Lamar Jackson and other key starters will sit out Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Steelers.

Other Ravens who will sit out on Sunday include guard Marshal Yanda, running back Mark Ingram, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams.

That’s a major gift to the Steelers, who remain in the AFC wild card hunt. It’s also a blow to the Raiders, who need a Steelers loss to make the playoffs.

Robert Griffin III will start at quarterback for the Ravens on Sunday. It will be the first start for RGIII since 2016, when he started five games for the Browns.