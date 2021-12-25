It looks like the Ravens will be starting Josh Johnson at quarterback in Cincinnati on Sunday.

The team announced that Lamar Jackson did not travel with the team on Saturday, which leaves Johnson as the only quarterback currently available to play against the Bengals because Tyler Huntley was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday.

Johnson signed with the Ravens last week to give them a backup to Huntley as Jackson tried to work his way back from the ankle injury. There is no quarterback on the Baltimore practice squad with Chris Streveler going on the practice squad COVID reserve list this week, so it’s unclear who would be the next man up should something happen to Johnson on Sunday.

None of it makes for an ideal situation for a team battling for its playoff life, but it is the one the Ravens will have to navigate this weekend.

Lamar Jackson officially out Sunday, Josh Johnson set to start originally appeared on Pro Football Talk