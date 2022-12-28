Lamar Jackson officially didn’t practice, Marcus Peters and Calais Campbell also DNP

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Steelers is firmly in question after the first day of the practice week.

After reporters noted Jackson was not on the field for Wednesday’s session, the Ravens noted on their injury report that the quarterback did not participate in the session.

It’s the 10th consecutive practice that he’s missed after suffering the PCL injury in his knee during the victory over the Broncos

Jackson has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also leads the team with 764 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Tyler Huntley is likely to start again in Jackson’s place.

Defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) notably did not practice to start the week. Receiver DeSean Jackson (illness) Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (illness), edge rusher Justin Houston (rest), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (rest), offensive lineman Trystan Colon (personal), and guard Kevin Zeitler (rest) also did not practice.

Safety Geno Stone (hamstring) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest).

Cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle) was full.

