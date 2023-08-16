Lamar Jackson on Odell Beckham Jr.: Chemistry is there

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. haven't spent a lot of time on the field together, but Jackson feels it has been time well spent.

Tuesday's practice saw the two players hook up for a long gain during a joint practice with the Commanders and that's a continuation of what the pair have been doing during Ravens-only workouts. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Beckham has "done some kind of bad stuff to me" in practice and that the Jackson-Beckham connection will be "sweet" this season.

Jackson feels the same way and told reporters Tuesday that Beckham has a gear that hasn't been appreciated to this point in his career.

"I feel like our chemistry, it's there," Jackson said, via the team's website. "And he's a lot faster than people give him credit for. A lot faster."

The Ravens also brought in first-round wideout Zay Flowers this offseason and the hope in Baltimore is that the changes pave the way for a leap forward in the passing game.