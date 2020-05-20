Lamar Jackson the obvious No. 1 pick in a 2018 NFL Redraft

It's been only two years since the 2018 NFL Draft, meaning the jury is still out on several players.

Some first-rounders, such as Browns QB Baker Mayfield and Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch, had incredible rookie seasons followed by disappointing sophomore years. Others, like Broncos WR Courtland Sutton and Ravens TE Mark Andrews, had a drastic improvement from Year 1 to Year 2.

But in our 2018 NFL Redraft, the top overall selection is rather obvious. That would be Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In his two seasons with Baltimore, Jackson is 19-3 as the Ravens starter. He led Baltimore to a 14-2 record in 2019, throwing for a league-high 36 touchdown passes while rushing for over 1,200 yards. His extraordinary campaign earned him the league's MVP honors a year ago.

Hey, not bad for the 32nd pick in the 2018 Draft, right?

In 2018, Jackson was the fifth and final quarterback taken in the first round. In our redraft, how many other passers hear their names called? Where does Mayfield, the original No. 1 pick, land? What about Sam Darnold and Josh Allen, who were top 10 picks themselves in 2018?

Besides Jackson, the 2018 Draft has produced multiple All-Pros: Quenton Nelson, Derwin James, Saquon Barkley, and Darius Leonard. Where do they fall in our redraft?

In just two seasons, the 2018 Draft has produced eight Pro Bowlers than didn't hear their name called in the first round originally. How many of those end up going in the first round of our redraft?

There's a lot to unpack. Click here for the full 2018 NFL Redraft.

