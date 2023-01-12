Things remain the same when it comes to Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson’s practice status.

According to multiple reporters on the Ravens beat, Jackson was not on the field for the portion of Thursday’s practice open to media. Jackson has not practiced since suffering a knee injury against the Broncos on Dec. 4.

But quarterback Tyler Huntley was throwing during the session. Huntley has been dealing with tendinitis in his throwing shoulder and did not play in the regular-season finale against Cincinnati last week.

Given that Jackson has still not gotten back on the field two days into the practice week, it’s becoming more difficult to envision Jackson playing against the Bengals in the playoff matchup on Sunday night. If Jackson isn’t on the field for Friday’s practice, it would almost certainly be Huntley behind center for the wild card round.

Multiple reporters also noted that cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness), long snapper Nick Moore (illness), and offensive lineman Trystan Colon weren’t practicing on Thursday.

The Ravens’ full injury report will be released later on Thursday. Head coach John Harbaugh is next slated to speak to reporters on Friday.

Lamar Jackson not at Thursday practice, but Tyler Huntley was throwing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk