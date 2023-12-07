Lamar Jackson not present at open portion of Ravens practice

There was a significant absence at the open portion of Ravens practice on Thursday.

According to reporters in attendance for that part of practice, quarterback Lamar Jackson was not on the field with the rest of the team. Jackson was not on the injury report at all on Wednesday and there's no word yet on why he was not present on Thursday.

Jackson has dealt with ankle issues this season, but has not missed any games as a result.

The Ravens had 52 player practicing as they returned from their bye week on Wednesday. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was the only player out, but head coach John Harbaugh said he expected Bateman will be good to go Sunday and Bateman is back on the field Thursday.