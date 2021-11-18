An illness has kept quarterback Lamar Jackson out of his second consecutive practice.

According to multiple reporters, Jackson was not on the field during the portion of the session open to media. Jackson was officially a non-participant for Wednesday’s practice, too.

Via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said earlier on Thursday that he thought Jackson was feeling better. But apparently, Jackson is not quite well enough to be on the field.

Jackson is coming off a particularly frustrating performance against the Dolphins, as Baltimore scored only 10 points in the 22-10 loss last Thursday. Jackson was sacked four times in the contest and rushed for only 39 yards on nine carries.

While defensive back Jimmy Smith (hip), cornerback Tavon Young (foot), and center Bradley Bozeman (illness) were back at practice, receiver Marquise Brown (thigh), receiver Rashod Bateman, left tackle Alejandro Villaneuva, defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder), and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee were absent.

The Ravens take on the Bears this Sunday.

Lamar Jackson not practicing on Thursday due to illness originally appeared on Pro Football Talk