Lamar Jackson not practicing on Thursday

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
In this article:
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have hit a snag in his return from an ankle injury.

According to multiple reporters, Jackson was not present for the portion of Baltimore’s practice open to media. Jackson was a limited participant in Wednesday’s session, though video of the practice showed Jackson visibly limping while moving from one drill to the next.

Jackson has not played since injuring his ankle during the first half of Baltimore’s loss to Cleveland in Week 14. Tyler Huntley, who came off the COVID-19 list on Thursday and returned to practice, started the club’s Week 15 loss to Green Bay. Josh Johnson started last week’s loss to Cincinnati.

Huntley would be in line to start Sunday’s game against the Rams if Jackson is unable to play.

Baltimore’s full injury report will be released later on Thursday.

The Ravens have lost four games in a row to fall to 8-7 and the AFC’s No. 8 seed.

