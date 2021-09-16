Lamar Jackson is 0-3 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in his career. He is 30-5 against everybody else.

Jackson has become the fifth MVP quarterback in NFL history to go 0-3 against another MVP quarterback, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan were the only other MVP quarterbacks to lose their first four starts against another MVP quarterback. Both did that against Tom Brady.

“It’s not about me and Mahomes,” Jackson said Wednesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Not to me. Probably to everyone else. But it’s the Ravens versus the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Jackson infamously called the Chiefs “our kryptonite” after he threw for a career-worst 97 yards in a 34-20 loss to the Chiefs on Sept. 28 of last season. (He did have nine rushes for 83 yards.)

More pointedly, the Chiefs have been Jackson’s kryptonite. He has completed 52.6 percent of his passes against Kansas City, averaging 170.3 passing yards per game with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“They did beat us three times or whatever, but that’s in the past,” Jackson said. “I’m not dwelling on those losses. We’re coming in Sunday night, and we’re going to play.”

Mahomes won the MVP award in 2018, and Jackson followed in 2019. Mahomes has a Super Bowl ring and got the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl in 2020; Jackson is 1-3 in the postseason and has gotten no closer than the divisional round.

Lamar Jackson: It’s not about me and Patrick Mahomes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk