Lamar Jackson not on injury report; Odell Beckham DNP

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declared his left ankle "good" to go Tuesday. To prove his point, he jogged and hopped in place.

He apparently wasn't fibbing.

The Ravens did not list Jackson on their injury report Wednesday.

Jackson grabbed his ankle and remained on the ground briefly after Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson used a hip-drop tackle on the quarterback last Thursday. Jackson never missed a snap but favored the ankle occasionally and wrapped it in a heating pad while on the sideline.

Jackson needs only 28 rushing yards for 5,000 in his career. Michael Vick, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson are the only other quarterbacks to accomplish that feat.

"I'm in line with the greats, so that's pretty cool. No doubt. I'm cool with that," Jackson said Tuesday, via Sarah Ellison of bluewirepods.

Receiver Odell Beckham (shoulder) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness) did not practice. But coach John Harbaugh said Beckham's injury is not long term.

Receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), receiver Devin Duvernay (knee), receiver Zay Flowers (hip), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) were limited.