Lamar Jackson has no doubts: Patriots QB Tom Brady 'definitely' the GOAT

All eyes will be on the starting quarterbacks when the Baltimore Ravens host the New England Patriots for an AFC showdown Sunday night.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady remains the gold standard for NFL quarterbacks. His Patriots are the defending Super Bowl champions and sit atop the conference standings at 8-0. Brady, from an individual standpoint, is in the midst of another impressive season. He's competing 64.7 percent of his passes with 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the latest challengers to Brady's throne. The second-year QB has tormented defenses this season with his accurate passing and ability to make big plays with his legs in a way not seen since Michael Vick.

Jackson was asked during his Wednesday press conference about Brady being the greatest of all-time (GOAT), and the Ravens star left no doubt about where he stands in the debate.

"Tom Brady is definitely the one at the top," Jackson said. "Definitely. He's got six Super Bowls. He's definitely the GOAT. Definitely."

"Tom Brady is the GOAT of all GOATs." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/tOmTZOCySN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 30, 2019

The Ravens won't be scared of the Patriots. Baltimore has played New England tough for a long time, and the Ravens have won 10 consecutive primetime games on their home field.

Oddsmakers are expecting a close game, too. The Patriots are favored by just 3.5 points at most sportsbooks. It's the lowest betting line for a Patriots game this season.

It's hard to envision the Ravens winning this game without Jackson giving one of the best performances of his career. Jackson is certainly capable of it, though, and he does have the benefit of an extra week of preparation thanks to Baltimore's Week 8 bye.

